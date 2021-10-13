Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

Despite a thrilling performance in Netflix's 'Squid Game', actor Lee Jung-jae hasnt received any offers from Hollywood yet.

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood
Lee Jung-jae plays the lead role in Netflix's 'Squid Game'

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood
2021-10-13T10:13:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 10:13 am

Lee Jung-jae has become a popular name across the world with his performance in the rapidly getting popular South Korean web series ‘Squid Game’, yet the actor, in a recent interview revealed, he hasn’t received any offers from Hollywood.

"No proposals or requests have come my way. But, if the right one came along, I'd be happy to be in an overseas production. It could be fun," he said, in an interview with Variety. 

The success of show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, was the primary reason why Jung-jae accepted to be a part of the show.

"(Hwang's) success comes from being very detailed about explaining the characters, their roles and their feelings. Sadness wears many different faces and (in 'Squid Game') the characters' different sadnesses can easily be felt by viewers," he said.

"(Hwang) is very capable of building characters from the ground upwards, which is why when the characters have to take big decisions, they are believable. And it is why the audience is willing to believe in the show's climactic ending. It is actually touching," he added.

'Squid Game' became the most watched series on Netflix recently. 

