Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
Exclusive

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Actor Kay Kay Menon: OTT Has Made It A Level Playing Field

‘Special Ops 1.5’ actor Kay Kay Menon speaks to Outlook about the latest season of the Neeraj Pandey directed show and how he feels OTT is changing the game.

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Actor Kay Kay Menon: OTT Has Made It A Level Playing Field
Kay Kay Menon | instagram.com/kaykaymenon02

Trending

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Actor Kay Kay Menon: OTT Has Made It A Level Playing Field
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T15:15:00+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 3:15 pm

Actor Kay Kay Menon has come up with the new season of ‘Special Ops’. Surprisingly, this isn’t ‘Special Ops 2’ but is ‘Special Ops 1.5’ and goes with the tagline, ‘The Himmat Singh Story’. In a candid chat with Outlook, Menon speaks up about why this is 1.5 and not 2, why he loves writer-director Neeraj Pandey’s stories, and how he feels OTT is making it a level playing field for all actors. Excerpts from the chat:

To begin with, why is this ‘Special Ops 1.5’ and not ‘Special Ops 2’?

That’s because it’s 1.5 (laughs). With Neeraj Pandey, you can expect the unexpected. It is all about Himmat Singh. It is his story completely.

Was the Himmat Singh story always in the plan or did it happen after the fantastic response the character got for the 2001 Parliament sequence?

Actually, I guess this question is meant for Neeraj Pandey, but from what I know it just came to him from his creativity. Normally, I don’t feel that he would want to do something keeping the results in mind. He does not go by the result of something and then does something. He is a creative person whose mind works continuously. I am sure one fine day he must have thought of making a show based particularly on Himmat Singh to give fullness to the character. So it’s possible that it generated from there. Other than this I have no idea when and how he thought about it.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

So ‘Special Ops 2’ is definitely happening, right?

Yes, of course.

How much of the Himmat Singh character was already written in the script and how much have you brought in from your end?

The best thing about Neeraj’s writing is that it is very complete in itself, so it becomes really easy for the actors to adapt and perform. It is all about the writing. His writing is so precise and thorough in terms of what he wants, so it becomes very easy for me or any other actor to play the character that he writes.

‘Special Ops’ is one of the most loved OTT shows from India. With the boom of OTT in India, do you feel in recent years that actors who were probably not getting enough work in mainstream films are finally getting their due?

I guess OTT has, kind of (made it), a level playing field because the button is now in the hands of the audience and there is no dearth of releases and so it is a level playing field. The merit of your content will show its true colour, whereas earlier in theatre if the films didn’t get any proper release, people didn’t get to see it. Now, it is completely in the hands of the audience and individually one can watch a show or series, so it is a level playing field. However, cinemas (theatres) have their own charm, these are two completely different mediums and both have their own duty in terms of how the mediums will be in future and I think that these two can co-exist peacefully.

How difficult is it to shoot in this ‘new normal’?

It is quite difficult to shoot. Nowadays the situation is a bit better but still, everybody has to take the necessary precautions. That is the only way, to be safe and I think the more careful we are, will be better for all of us.

What after ‘Special Ops’ can we see you in?

‘Special Ops 2’ is definitely happening. The rest of it I can't really say because these days lawyers have the upper hand, so they have put it in their contracts and I can’t really say anything until I get the permission to say it. But definitely in future if I come up with something and I get permission to say it, I will.

Tags

Prateek Sur Kay Kay Menon Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Gives A Befitting Reply To A Twitter User Who Commented ‘My Maid Looks Much Better’

Swara Bhasker Gives A Befitting Reply To A Twitter User Who Commented ‘My Maid Looks Much Better’

Vicky Kaushal On What Made Him Move Away From Engineering

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' Shows Why We Need Ambedkar's Ideas To Reform The Justice System

Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer 'Kurup' Faces Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Film In Kerala HC

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

Shah Rukh Khan Declines The Offer By International Media To Talk about Aryan’s Detention

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement