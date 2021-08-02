Sooraj Pancholi On The Jiah Khan Murder Case: I Don’t Know How I Survived The Last Eight Years

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has said that his image has been “ruined” ever since actor Jiah Khan died by suicide in 2013 and has said he is grateful towards his family for their support during this “tough period” for the actor.

“This period has been tough for me. I trust that there will be light at the end of this tunnel. It has been tough on me because the industry and everything around it works on perception and the perception about me has not been what I would have liked it to be,” he said in an interview as reported by Hindustan Times.

“It was ruined years ago. I don’t know how I survived the last eight years; my family’s support has seen me through it all,” he added.

Khan was found dead in her apartment in 2013 in Mumbai and Pancholi, her boyfriend at that time, was charged with abetment to suicide. Khan’s mother still maintains that her daughter was killed.

The case has been moved to a special CBI Court and the 30-year-old actor is grateful, but wished that the move could have happened earlier.

“I am a little satisfied with this because my case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. Now that the matter is in the CBI Court, I am hopeful that we will see closure to this. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if it doesn’t, I deserve to be set free from these charges,” he said.

