Sony Music launches the melodic ‘Akhiyan’ by the talented Gourov-Roshin and Papon

The song video features TikTok celebs Manav and Garima. With a huge connect with the GenZ the duos popularity will surely help spread the message of love with the theme of #EkTarfaPyaar

Talking about the song, music composer duo, Gourov-Roshin say, “Firstly, it is so interesting that the song is called Akhiyan and one our last releases was Tere Do Naina. Seems like we are infatuated by eyes. But overall, this song holds a very special value for us. It is melodious as well as sad in the most beautiful way possible. And collaborating on this with Papon and Sony Music was the clincher because all of us were on the same page and we wanted to connect with the listeners with this tune.”

Noted singer Papon says, “I am so glad that we are provided with a platform to showcase our talent through independent singles. This track, Akhiyan is a heartfelt collaboration on love not being reciprocated. With Gourov-Roshin’s tunes, I think we got the right mood of the song.”

