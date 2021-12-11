'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

The powerful voice that one hears in these poems, as you spend some time with them, is of a person who is trying not to forget against all odds. And that’s a lot for a person living in a zone of conflict. As Kashmiri poet Agha Shahid Ali writes in ‘Farewell’, ‘My memory keeps getting in the way of your history…I hid my pain even from myself/ I revealed my pain only to myself.’

Speaking of which, lines like ‘It is easier to tread/ the carefully made grounds of/ cemeteries than listen to the/ dying screams of people buried/ in the stories of aging tongues’ are hard to forget once you speak them aloud. Jamir says the idea for the poem ‘Sometimes’ was “born when I was stuck in traffic behind an army truck. We had grown so used to seeing uniformed army personnel that people hardly questioned their constant presence in the state.”

‘Sometimes’ was also the first poem she read during the poetry session of the Nagaland Literature Festival, held on the 3rd of December 2021, a day before news of the Oting killings, in which an army unit gunned down 14 civilians, broke out.

Emisenla Jamir

Sometimes

sometimes, when I pass

the faded greens with

guns in their hands,

I forget...

when I’m stuck behind rows

of netted trucks lumbering up

the steep slope,

I forget...

that this land, wrapped

in festivals and songs,

is still tied with

ribbons of barbed wire.

Time Smells of Black and White Photographs

Time smells of black and white

photographs and sepia coloured

minutes on paper,

where dead strangers live

in the eyes of children-

the colour of skies and trees.

It is easier to tread

the carefully made grounds of

cemeteries than listen to the

dying screams of people buried

in the stories of aging tongues.

There is soot in your veins

from the burning wood

of torched homes

that would have been yours,

but it is easier to walk ahead

in leftover shadows, than look

back at the rubble and piece together

broken carnelian lives.

December

December unlocks the old wounds

Stowed away in the storehouse of

unwanted memories. Something about the cold,

the smell of smoke and charcoal

tugs at the phantom stings of an altered heart.

The frenzied air of traffic and rushed activities

have suddenly fallen quiet in the sombre stillness

of cold unmoving bodies, still

tired from a hard day’s labour.

There is no rest;

the festive lights bring no joy,

and the cool December breeze

Is a hard slap to the face.



Emisenla Jamir is a writer and educator from Kohima, Nagaland. Her first collection of poems, Loneliness is an Orange, was published by Barkweaver in 2018. Her short stories have also been published in the Zubaan anthology, The Many that I Am (2019).