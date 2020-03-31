Singer Papon Releases Self-made Video Of Old Song During Coronavirus Lockdown

Assamese Singer Papon, who has given us hit melodies like 'Jiyein Kyun' 'Kaun Mera' 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', has come up with a special song -- 'Din Guzrein Woh' -- for his fans during the ongoing lockdown.

While we all sit at home during this 21-day lockdown, forced upon us due to the coronavirus pandemic, staying positive is one of the most important things one has to maintain. Singer Papon, who is quarantined at home since the past few weeks, has been performing the household chores while spending quality time with his family.

In between all this, what better than to treat your fans with some soulful music? Papon, who recently had four tracks in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara and a great melody 'Aye Zindagi' in the film Babloo Bachelor, has released one of the first songs he composed 14 years ago -- 'Din Guzrein Woh'.

The song from the past has been written, composed and produced by Papon himself. The talented singer managed to shoot and edit the video at home, all in just five hours.

"A friend of mine, Ronnie Lahiri, posted the audio of this song on social media, that I had created 14 years back. I have always loved this song as it was one of my first compositions. I got re-inspired and made a video. The song is apt for all of us since we are at home. I hope everyone enjoys this special song," Papon said.

The song was released on March 30, 2020, at 5 pm on Papon's official YouTube page.

