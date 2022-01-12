Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Siddharth Issues Public Apology To Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth who responded to Badminton player Saina Nehwal's tweet with a controversial statement, has now apologized and deleted the tweet.

Siddharth Issues Public Apology To Saina Nehwal
The actor has now deleted the tweet. | Instagram

Trending

Siddharth Issues Public Apology To Saina Nehwal
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T11:36:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 11:36 am

Actor Siddharth on Tuesday night (January 11) issued a public apology to badminton player Saina Nehwal for his ‘Rude Joke’ and explaining that ‘his word play and humor had none of the malicious intent.’

On January 6, the actor retweeted a post by Nehwal in which she voiced her concern about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his Punjab visit on January 5.

In the controversial tweet, which now stands deleted, the actor had written: “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

He was responding to Saina's tweet that read: “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi.” 

In response to Siddharth's tweet, Nehwal, who is also a BJP member, said, "I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments."

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The National Commission for Women (NCW)  had termed Sidharth's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform”.

As reported by The Indian Express, Nehwal’s father Harivir Singh Nehwal, said that, “I have gone through all the details. Whatever he (Siddharth) said is not right. I got to know that he is a big actor in the South. He used very wrong words against Saina. It`s very wrong for him to give such derogatory statements.”

“I spoke to Saina over phone and she said that she didn’t like someone writing about her. Even other organisations like National Commission for Women came in support and said that was very bad and never heard these type of words coming from a gentleman”, he continued.

He added that the actor should send an apology to his daughter. “We condemn the statement given by him and he should apologize for his actions, whether it has been given intentionally or unintentionally. It is not good for a woman to be called by these words,” he concluded.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Saina Nehwal Siddharth Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Badminton Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Befitting Reply In Punjabi To Follower Who Mocked Him

Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Befitting Reply In Punjabi To Follower Who Mocked Him

Mark Ruffalo And Hugh Laurie Join Netflix's World War 2 Thriller ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

Dhvani Bhanushali Never Expected ‘Such A Fabulous Response’ For Her Pop Debut ‘Mera Yaar’

Sanjay Mishra: ‘Office Office’ Would Have Been Bigger Had It Released On OTT

Jimmy Sheirgill Not Comfortable With Nudity On Screen

Vishal Furia: In India We’re Stuck To A Particular Way Of Presenting Horror Films

Madhur Bhandarkar Is Worried About Theaters Being Shut Again

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies At 63

Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies At 63

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nehha Pendse, Vir Das, Pawan Kalyan's Son, And Ex-Wife Test Covid-Positive

Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nehha Pendse, Vir Das, Pawan Kalyan's Son, And Ex-Wife Test Covid-Positive

Sunny Leone Goes Jet-Skiing On Her Vacation In Maldives, View Pics

Sunny Leone Goes Jet-Skiing On Her Vacation In Maldives, View Pics

Read More from Outlook

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

Shreya Basak / A year and half since Umar Khalid was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under UAPA Act, Banjyotsna Lahiri recalls moments of love, struggle and joy surrounding her close friend.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / 'You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.'

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement