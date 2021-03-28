Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for Covid-19, two weeks after contracting the virus.

The 'Gully Boy' star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news. Chaturvedi posted a picture of himself with a caption: "COVID negative but still... Keep your distance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The 27-year-old actor had opened up about his diagnosis on March 14 and informed his fans that he was under home quarantine.

Chaturvedi had returned to the city last month after shooting for the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new Covid-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine