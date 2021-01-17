Cuteness Alert! Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Rocks Her New Toy Ride, Raj Kundra Shares Video

There are only few Bollywood celebrities who keep their fans posted about their whereabouts and their personal life by being active on social media. One such couple is Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. India's Yoga inspiration and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared an adorable video of his daughter that is winning hearts across the social media platform. Recently, he took to instagram and posted a video of daughter Samisha enjoying in her 'new toy ride.'

In the video, Samisha is playing in the new yellow-red colored toy car and trying to walk.

While sharing the short video, he captioned it, "Just thought of sharing the video of my daughter in her new ‘vehicle’ before tabloids claim I have bought a real one."

Check out the adorable video here:

Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009 and has two children, older son Viaan and toddler daughter Samisha

Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback after 13 years with Shabbir Khan's movie 'Nikamma.' Shilpa will be next seen in comedy flick 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffery

