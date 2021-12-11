Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Wearing Mismatched Sneakers After She Leaves For Salman Khan's 'Da-bangg Tour'

The actress sported bright mismatched shoes at the airport and netizens had mixed feelings about the unusual choice of footwear.

Shilpa Shetty will feature in the ongoing 'Da-Bangg tour' in UAE | Instagram/@theshilpashetty

2021-12-11T13:10:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 1:10 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty turned a lot of heads at the Riyadh airport with her style choices.  As part of Salman Khan's 'Da-bangg tour', the actress joined a slew of celebs. In paparazzi clicks on Friday, the actress was seen wearing a white tee, black leggings, and a leather jacket to portray a fashionable image. Her mismatched shoes, on the other hand, made a solid statement. The actress' fashionable sneakers, from a well-known sports brand, came in a variety of colour combinations. In the comments section, netizens had different feelings about the unusual choice of footwear. Shilpa Shetty was even dubbed "Lady Ranveer Singh" by some. Ranveer Singh is popular for his outlandish fashion choices and style.

 
 
 
Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan have known each other for a long time and have already worked together in a few films. Salman Khan is presently hosting 'Bigg Boss 15', which includes Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty's sister, as a contestant.

Salman Khan announced the 'Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded' event earlier this month. The live event will feature some of Bollywood's biggest talents. Thousands of spectators are enthralled by the celebrities' performances on hit songs, mini-games, and other activities. This year's event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, throughout the weekend.

 
 
 
Shilpa Shetty also took to Instagram to share a post on the event.

 
 
 
Salman's Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar, his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Prabhudeva, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, and Kamaal Khan, among others, will be present at the event.

The 'Da-Bangg tour' has previously included actors Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Katrina Kaif. The Enforcement Directorate summoned Jacqueline Fernandez last week, and she is currently being investigated for her potential role in money laundering. On the trip, actress Daisy Shah is expected to take her position. Shah has worked alongside Salman Khan in films such as 'Jai Ho' and 'Race 3'.

On the other hand, the actor's ex girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif has married actor Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. The Khans were expected to attend the wedding, but didn't make an appearance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9.

Outlook Web Desk Shilpa Shetty Salman Khan Mumbai Dabang Delhi Dabangg 3 Bollywood Art & Entertainment
