Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Shekhar Ravjiani: There Are No Shortcuts In Life, Even A Reality Show Winner Must Work Just As Hard

Singer-music composer Shekhar Ravjiani reveals how it’s tough for even winners of reality shows to make a mark in the industry. However, he feels that the industry is more accepting of new talent nowadays.

Singer Shekhar Ravjiani. | Instagram/ @shekharravjiani

2021-12-29T10:10:18+05:30
Prateek Sur
Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:10 am

Shekhar Ravijiani, along with partner Vishal Dadlani, has been one of the most prolific music composers in Bollywood today. Besides composing and singing, they both have judged reality shows in the near past. When asked about whether these reality shows have any reality in them or is it just a façade, Ravjiani went candid and explained the truth behind these reality shows.

Ravjiani says, “The most wonderful thing about singing reality shows is that it can make you national sensations out of simple everyday people who find their voice on the platform. However, with that fame, comes great responsibility. There are ultimately no shortcuts in life and even a winner of a show must work just as hard as anyone else in the industry.”

But are the contestants happy with the prize money they’re offered? “The chance to be heard and known by industry stalwarts is the most valuable prize that these shows offer. But after that, it all depends on each individual’s ability to convert the opportunity into something more,” adds Ravjiani.

Talking about the opportunities that talented individuals get nowadays, Ravjiani goes on to add, “Our music industry has also evolved over the years, and I speak for all my contemporaries when I say that today, we welcome new talent with open arms. New voices are encouraged, and new talent is constantly mentored and trained. There are countless opportunities for those willing to strive and make their mark. A lot of hard work and a little bit of luck has made a lot of careers and will always continue to do so.”

Ravjiani has recently come up with a song ‘Rang’ and the single has been appreciated by one and all. It has got a huge fan following on social media and people are loving it.

