Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan To Be Seen In A Movie Together Again!

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has resumed work on his upcoming projects, two months since his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted on the sets of a film. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds of social media, where the actor is seen entering a shoot set while wearing a black t-shirt and glasses, with his hair tied up in a messy bun.

A source told News18, that the actor has started shooting for 'Tiger 3'. “There is a crossover between SRK’s character in Pathan and Salman Khan’s character from 'Tiger 3'. Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for his portion in 'Tiger 3' and has given almost two weeks for it. Actor Salman Khan, who is currently busy with his personal commitments and 'Bigg Boss', will soon join his contemporary and best friend for the shoot."

This will be a much-awaited collab and a visual delight to the stars' fans and well-wishers.

Post that, Shah Rukh Khan will focus on director Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan'. “The actor was recently seen getting back in shape for the film. After finishing 'Tiger 3', he will soon fly out to Spain for the international schedule. The actor will be joined by his co-star Deepika Padukone as they both will be seen shooting for a romantic song. Apart from that, SRK will also be seen doing some high octane action sequences for the film."

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan had also shared a sneak peek of her latest project on her Instagram account - the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad.

The interior designer captioned her post as "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details! @bottomlinemedia #gaurikhandesigns #falgunishanepeacock #collaboration (sic)."