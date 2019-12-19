Shaan Singh First Indian DJ To Sign With Casablanca Records

Shaan (24) has signed the deal with America's topmost record company that represents artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Tiesto among others. Shaan made his debut at Sunburn in 2009 and was the first-ever Indian DJ to perform at Tomorrowland and also the first to be signed by Virgin EMI. Singh – who goes by the name SHAAN – is in New York City to sign the biggest ever record deal for an Indian artist.

He has been representing India on the global scene, since his debut at Sunburn - the youngest DJ to debut at a music festival – in 2009. He quickly caught the eye of the global. SHAAN’s rise to prominence serves as an inspiration to 1.2 billion Indians on the planet who have dared to dream big. With one in seven of the world’s population being Indian, anywhere SHAAN performs around the globe, thousands of Indian flags are raised in the audience, in celebration and pride. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be the first Indian to be signed by Republic/Casablanca records? How did it happen? How hard have you worked for this?

It’s a complete honour to be part of such a huge label. If I am honest it happened through a lot of small steps taken through the ten years of my career but it all clicked when my single ‘Must Be Love’ started playing on the radio in the USA through Sirius XM. I was invited to meet Sirius XM for an interview and it all started from there! I think I’ve worked super hard along with my whole team to make this happen, although you’ll never see any of it on social media, our work will talk!

Tell us where your interest in music stems from. Were you always into electronic dance music?

I think it's because of my parents. They are avid lovers of music and introduced me to their playlists when I was super young. Dance music came along with Sunburn Festival and that’s where my love for electronic dance music started!

What were your initial years like, after your debut at Sunburn at 15?

They were tough. I had to balance music with school and then music with university. I totally had to forget about a social life through those years and had to deal with a lot of people talking down to me as I was just 15! At the end of it, it was all worth it!

You recently completed 10 years as an artist. How did you celebrate?

Celebrated it with family and friends at a show of mine! I was opening for Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and we planned a special show with special guests and new music, that is how we celebrated!

How did the signing with Republic/Casablanca happen? What are your thoughts?

As I mentioned in my first answer it happened through a lot of small things coming together and leading up to the signing. The people represented by the label are phenomenal and I couldn’t be more proud of being part of such a prestigious lineup!

What has been the biggest highlight of your career so far?

I think till now, apart from signing with Republic/Casablanca, it would have to the first time I played Tomorrowland, making me the first Indian ever to play there. It was such an honour for me.

Who are your idols in the EDM space? / Who would you kill to perform with?

I think I’ve performed with a large number of them in India. To answer your question though, Armin Van Buuren, Hardwell & Avicii have been my greatest inspirations. I am very grateful that I got to perform with each of them as well as be supported and signed by them earlier in my career!

In the past 10 years have your idols changed?

I think the original ones never change, you can’t really change your idols, but you can add to your list of inspirations. The Chainsmokers are currently a huge inspiration in the way they cross over genres.

What are your other hobbies?

Absolutely love football! My love for football goes beyond just playing. I’m a huge Manchester United supporter and run a sports marketing company as well!

As a 24-year-old, what are some words you live by that you think would inspire others like you?

There are a lot. I believe that everything happens for a reason and things take time. You deserve what you get and you must live your life in a manner that you smile and inspire others. I have always kept my mind at a point that I want to leave behind a legacy that people can enjoy long after I am gone. And I believe the best way to do that is through music!

What's your take on the music scene in India and how do you think things are changing for better or for worse?

I think the music scene in India initially made a huge step in growing internationally but local & Bollywood music is making a big comeback which isn’t bad as well. Although this restricts artists' minds set to just India and I have noticed that. My aim is to open the doors to Indian producers to the world and try and grow the Indian music scene not just with Bollywood or Hindi music but even with Western Pop.