Actress Samantha Prabhu, who made a name for herself in the south, is now well-known in Bollywood, thanks to the success of 'The Family Man 2'. The actress has made a seamless shift to web series and delivered an outstanding performance.

The actress told ETimes in a recent interview that, “I am learning to say never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now."

Prabhu, when asked why she stayed away from Bollywood for so long, stated, “I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far."

Pabhu's personal life has also been making news. The actress and her spouse, Naga Chaitanya, recently announced their divorce. On social media, the former couple released a joint statement informing followers of their split.

In the second season of ‘The Family Man’, the actress played Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter, for which she garnered a lot of praise. Prabhu's first ever item song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” in Allu Arjun's’ Pushpa’ is also a big hit on the Internet.