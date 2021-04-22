April 22, 2021
Poshan
'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Trailer Out! Salman Khan Promises Action-Packed Blockbuster Eid Treat

The makers confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms.

22 April 2021
Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer has been released. It is an action-packed movie directed by Prabhu Deva, featuring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

The makers confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Radhe will hit theatres on May 13 and will also be released on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.

Ahead of the trailer release, Salman shared a brand new poster of the movie.

“Aa raha hoon, Your most wanted bhai! #RadheTrailer ke saath at 11am, today. .. AM ka matlab hai ‘Ante meridiem’ yani gyarah baje subah!” Salman tweeted.

The poster is very reminiscent of the 2009 movie Wanted, which was also directed by Prabhu Deva.

 
 

 

