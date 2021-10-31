Advertisement
Salman Khan Teaches Rap King Badshah His Hook-Step On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Host Salman Khan invites rap king Badshah to ‘Bigg Boss 15’. They both teach each other their hook-steps and open up about how big a fan of each other they are.

Salman Khan And Badshah | PR Handout

2021-10-31T19:28:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 7:28 pm

This Sunday, the Indian rap king Badshah joins the dashing host of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Salman Khan. The two rockstars set the stage on fire as Salman Khan grooves to Badshah's rap with his (Badshah's) famous hook-step. The rapper reacts, "Mummy, dekho Salman sir ne mera hook-step kiya!" Salman Khan replies, "Mummy, maine Badshah ka hook-step kiya!" The entire room bursts into laughter. Salman Khan teaches the rapper his famous hook-step from his movie 'Sultan's track 'Jag Ghumeya Thaare Jaisa Na Koi.'

The fun and entertainment don't end here. Badshah enters the ‘Bigg Boss’ house to have an adventure with the contestants. The stylish rapper expresses his curiosity over their relationships and even puts them on a task that will throw a light on their feelings for each other. Karan Kundrra has to give a heart prop to the person he thinks is the most loving, and without any hesitation, he gives it to Tejasswi Prakash. Is he finally admitting his love for her?

However, the task is not all hunky-dory as the contestants also openly express their rivalry. Nishant Bhat has to give a mirror to a person who needs it and he hands it over to Karan Kundrra, saying, "Dheere Dheere inka game samajh mein aa raha hai (slowly we are able to understand his game)." Karan Kundrra responds, "Mujhe koi farak nahi padta. Thoda dhyaan rakhna Nishant (I don’t care. You take care Nishant)!” Pratik Sehajpal gives a trophy of 'not having any opinion' to Ieshaan Sehgaal and taunts his indecisiveness. Meisha Iyer gives it back as she gives Pratik Sehajpal a perfume for having the most 'stinky' personality. As Badshah watches, a fight between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Pratik Sehajpal breaks out, with the former throwing the trophy at the other.

Amidst all the fun with Badshah, the contestants face tasks that will give them a hard-hitting reality check about their personalities. Salman Khan asks them to decide their trusted aide between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash in times of difficulty. Tejasswi Prakash is left embarrassed as almost everyone goes for Shamita Shetty, including Karan Kundrra himself. Only Umar Riaz votes for her, citing her 'fun-loving' personality. "Mushkil samay mein fun-loving kaise kaam aayega (How will fun-loving help during a crisis)?" Salman Khan asks him. This offends Tejasswi Prakash, and she asks the host, "Why are you repeating it so many times?" Salman Khan retorts, "And why are you talking to me like this? Mushkil samay mein (In troubled times) if somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy?"

Will arguing with Salman Khan and talking to him in a loud voice backfire for Tejasswi Prakash? Also, there is the hanging sword of elimination over everyone’s head.

