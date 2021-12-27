Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Is All In Smiles As He Cuts Birthday Cake With Niece Ayat

Actor Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat Sharma, had a grand birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel alongside his friends and family.

Salman Khan Is All In Smiles As He Cuts Birthday Cake With Niece Ayat
The superstar hosted a grand celebration for his friends and family. | Instagram\Salmankhan

Trending

Salman Khan Is All In Smiles As He Cuts Birthday Cake With Niece Ayat
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T20:38:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 56 today (December 27), and he celebrated his birthday with friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse, which was decorated in shades of pink and purple and dazzling fairy lights, followed by a midnight celebration.

Ayat Sharma, the actor's two-year-old niece, shares his birthday, and several photos and videos from his birthday celebrations have now surfaced online. 

Ayat Sharma is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. In one of the viral videos Salman Khan can be seen cutting cake with Ayat Sharma in the party, while family members and guests clap and cheer for them.

Many celebrities attended the celebrations. The guest list included Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Lulia Vantur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and others.

Salman Khan wore a dark-colored bottom with shoes and a black t-shirt with a white faux-fur collar on his leather jacket. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

In a viral video, Salman Khan also greeted the paparazzi who waited outside the farmhouse with a wide smile on his face. While one journalist described his smile as 'beautiful' and 'killer,' the actor answered, “Saap kaatne ke baad aisa smile bohot difficult hota hai (After being bitten by a snake, it’s difficult to smile like this.”The actor was bitten by a snake in the garden area of his Panvel farmhouse on December 25, and was taken to Mumbai's Kamothe hospital.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Salman Khan’s most recent film appearance was in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth. The actor is set to continue filming on 'Tiger 3' with actress Katrina Kaif.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Aayush Sharma Mumbai Bollywood Birthday Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

‘Felt Duty-Bound To My Nation!’, Ranveer Singh On Playing Kapil Dev In '83'

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End

‘Sholay’ And 'Seeta Aur Geeta’ Fame Mushtaq Merchant Dies At 67

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Outlook Web Desk / Why did the government freeze the accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity? A string of allegations and counter allegations have flooded Twitter. Here's what we know so far.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement