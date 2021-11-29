Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Set To Release In February 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, marks Karan Johar's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic drama 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Set To Release In February 2023
Karan Johar announces the new release date of 'RockyAur Rani.' | Instagram

Trending

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Set To Release In February 2023
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T16:48:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 4:48 pm

 Karan Johar announced on Monday that his directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani',  starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will be released in theatres on February 10, 2023.

The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Johar took to social media to share the new release date of the film, alongside a 47 second-long behind-the-scenes video from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

"After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023," the director wrote.

The makers had earlier said the film will be released in  2022.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, marks Johar's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic-drama 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The team commenced filming for the movie in August.

While promoting his comedy gig for Prime Video's 'One Mic Stand', Johar had told PTI in an interview that his upcoming directorial venture was "not just rom-com but more of a family dramedy".

"It's a family film - there's drama, there's a comedy but there are a lot of internal family dynamics, which allow you to not slot it as just a rom-com," the filmmaker had said in October.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the first collaboration between Johar and Singh, who were set to team up for the historical drama 'Takht'.

This is also Johar's first collaboration with Azmi and Dharmendra.

While, Johar has previously worked with Bhatt both as a director and producer in numerous films including her 2012 debut 'Student of the Year', '2 States', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Raazi', 'Kalank'.

He has also directed Bachchan in the 2001 blockbuster family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Jaya Bachchan Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Karan Johar Mumbai India Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Actor Film Director Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month

BTS Say They Wanted To 'Cry' Before 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert

The Release Date For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' In India Has Been Pushed Up

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Salman Khan Urges Fans Not To 'Waste' Milk On 'Antim' Posters, Says 'Give It To Poor Kids'

'Kundali Bhagya' star Sanjay Gagnani, Marries Poonam Preet, His Long-Time Girlfriend, In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Magic Lanterns

Magic Lanterns

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For Covid-19

Aayush Sharma Recollects Embarrassing Moment From His Wedding When He Fell On Aamir Khan

Aayush Sharma Recollects Embarrassing Moment From His Wedding When He Fell On Aamir Khan

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing another 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement