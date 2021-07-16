Robert Downey Jr. To Star In Movie Adaptation Of Award-winning book 'The Sympathizer'

Hollywood icon Robert Downey Jr. will appear in the HBO series adaptation of author Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel 'The Sympathizer,' which is being created by A24.

Park Chan-wook, the director of 'Old Boy,' will direct the drama series, according to a report in Variety. He'll also be the co-showrunner alongside Don McKellar.

The 2015 book is described as a "cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States."

The series will be shot in Los Angeles as well as at several sites in Vietnam. The lead actor is yet to be cast, while the rest of the cast will be predominantly Vietnamese.

Downey, who will also act as the series' executive producer, will portray various supporting parts, each representing a distinct arm of the American establishment.

“Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me, and Team Downey, and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles," the actor-producer said in a statement.

“A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents… It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience," he added.

Other executive producers are Chan-wook, McKellar, Kim Ly, Rhombus Media's Niv Fichman, and Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey.

(With Inputs from PTI)

