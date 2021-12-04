Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

The film 'Better Man' is directed by Michael Gracey and will look into the experiences that shaped the British pop star, both on and off stage. Here are some more details regarding the filming.

Singer- songwriter Robbie Willams. | Instagram/@robbiewilliams

2021-12-04T19:14:07+05:30
Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 7:14 pm

In early 2022, 'Better Man,' a biopic of famed singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, will begin filming in Melbourne, Australia.

To be directed by 'The Greatest Showman' helmer Michael Gracey, the film will look into the experiences that shaped the British pop star, both on and off stage.

According to Deadline, Williams will be portrayed by a CGI monkey in the biographical movie.

The filming will take place at Docklands Studios Melbourne, Victoria, and will include an estimated 14 local heads of departments, 80 visual effects practitioners, 220 crew, and 2,700 extras and casuals.

“I’m so excited I am making this movie in Victoria with my friend Michael Gracey," Williams said.

The singer started his journey in the industry with the boy band 'Take That' but became a music sensation as a solo artist with 11 out of 12 of his studio albums charting number one in the UK. 

Williams' tours still draw huge gatherings and he also holds the Guinness Book of Records for selling 1.6 million tickets for a tour in a day. 

His upcoming mega show will be held in Munich on August 27th next year, 2022. The show's announcement got massive responses and bookings for the same. 

Some of his best songs include 'Angels', 'Let Me Entertain You',  'Strong', 'Supreme', 'I Will Talk And Hollywood' Will Listen', 'Feel', and 'Something Beautiful'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

