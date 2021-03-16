Ritu Kumar’s Collection At LFW Is About Sustainability And Modern Minimalism

Also read We Still Retain A Strong Textile Handwriting That Is Indian, Says Deasigner Ritu Kumar

Known to be a revivalist in the fashion industry and for bridging the gap between conservative and conventional styles, ace designer Ritu Kumar is all set to present her Spring/Summer line range on March 18 at the phygital Lakme Fashion Week. The collection is a perfect amalgamation of luxurious yet soothing fabrics with surface detailing perfectly defining simplicity with sophistication.

Her collection reflects modern minimalism with a bohemian culture and includes yarn dyes, a mix of floral prints, patchwork with different laces and geometric designs. Each piece from her collection aims at reviving the elegance that each woman beholds and comprises statement styles such as the contemporary suit line, organic sarees, the geometric prints line and more.

Talking about revival of weave, designer Ritu Kumar had once mentioned to Outlook in an interview, “When I started off, I was lost in a desert and there was absolutely nothing. Many of us went to the field and came back with these fabulous pieces of Indian weaves and the government encouraged it. I am happy that our generation and even the present generation is understanding and appreciates the beauty of our precious traditional weaves.”

Ritu Kumar narrated, “I remember, when I started my work in hand-block printing, I was researching in old booties and jamawar borders, which Indians really had not seen for a very long time and all the traditional motifs which people were at one point of time used to. These motifs disappeared for almost a hundred years and gradually they made a comeback with our hard work and research. The mills in Surat had the polyesters and they were cheap and they would print these saris with fabulous motifs and lovely colours which the Indians liked. They were inexpensive and became popular.”

She is all set to present her Spring/Summer 21 range in association with TRESemmé, the pioneer in hair care products world over. The presentation is scheduled to be held at the joint Phygital FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week next week. Talking about the collaboration Harman Dhillon, vice-president, Hair Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “This year we are extremely excited to collaborate with Ritu Kumar, an iconic Indian designer who understands our brand and who shares the same ideology as us. Her design approach while traditional, continues to be refreshing and new every single time. The designs and the aesthetic of the collection by Ritu Kumar complement this year’s theme ‘Mismatched’ beautifully, while also staying true to the theme and our vision for hair styling. We’re sure that this collaboration helps create something truly beautiful to be showcased on the virtual ramp of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week.”

Commenting on Ritu Kumar’s association with TRESemmé India for the very first phygital fashion show presented by FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, Amrish Kumar, Managing Director, Ritu Kumar said, “TRESemmé India is synonymous with unmatched style and quality when it comes to understanding hair products and styling. We’re excited to partner with a brand that recognises our aesthetics and is able to enhance our collection with their vision in hairstyling.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine