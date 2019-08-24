﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Rasika Dugal Meets Physicians For Her Role In ‘Dr. Kapoor’!

Rasika Dugal Meets Physicians For Her Role In ‘Dr. Kapoor’!

Actor Rasika Dugal has been stationed in Coonoor over the past few weeks, shooting for the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed web series that sees her in the titular role.

Lachmi Deb Roy 24 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Rasika Dugal Meets Physicians For Her Role In ‘Dr. Kapoor’!
Rasika Dugal Meets Physicians For Her Role In ‘Dr. Kapoor’!
outlookindia.com
2019-08-24T11:14:50+0530

Rasika who is known to get into the skin of every charecter she plays has left no stones unturned for this part as well. After learning Urdu for Manto, Sign Language for Tu hi Mera Sunday,the actor will be seen playing a Doctor in an upcoming series called Dr. Kapoor. Actor Rasika Dugal is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Dr. Kapoor in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu plays the titular role of the Doctor in the series.

A source informed," Rasika plays a physician in the series and to prep for the charecter, she watched videos in order to know the technicalities of the profession but also met physicians in person to understand the nuances, the technical language and usage of the instruments used by them."

Rasika added, "As an actor, it is my job to prepare for the role I am playing. I feel it's important to familiarize yourself with the world that the character inhabits. I am enjoying the shoot and hoping that the show resonates with the audience."

Rasika will next be seen in the film ‘Lootcase’ which is slated to release on 11th October 2019, Amazon's Mirzapur Season 2 and Netflix's Delhi Crime Season 2.

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Lachmi Deb Roy Rasika Dugal Mumbai Coonoor Web Series Entertainment Bollywood Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : US Open: India's Sumit Nagal Qualifies For Main Draw, Set To Face Roger Federer In First Round
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Lachmi Deb Roy
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters