Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Starrer Gully Boy Out Of The Race For Oscars 2020

Gully Boy fails to make shortlist for Oscars’ best international film. The news was announced by Film Federation of India in September. Director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, was selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards. Gully Boy had made headlines when it was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Ever since fans have been praying that Gully Boy bags an Oscar. From celebrities to movie buffs to the critics all were praise for the movie when it was released. Even Ranveer Singh had posted on his social media account showing his excitement and thanking the Film Federation. But it looks like the movie did not impress The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The movie was released in February this year which had Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash. The film which was also a commercial success in the country was not found on top 10 list of films shortlisted for Academy Award 2020 nominations.

Ten international films, including widely acclaimed offerings from South Korea, Spain and Senegal, are on the shortlist of movies vying for Academy Award nominations.

The best international feature shortlist announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory” and “Atlantics,” Senegal’s entry from history-making director Mati Diop.

In May, Diop became the first black woman to compete for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. That honor went to “Parasite,” while “Atlantics” won the festival’s Grand Prix honor. If “Parasite” or “Atlantics” receive nominations, they would mark the first for South Korea and Senegal, respectively.

It is the first year the Oscar formerly will be awarded under a new name: best international feature film. The category was previously known as the best foreign language film.

The 10 short-listed films are: the Czech Republic’s “The Painted Bird”; Estonia’s “Truth and Justice”; France’s “Les Misérables”; Hungary’s “Those Who Remained”; North Macedonia’s “Honeyland”; Poland’s “Corpus Christi”; Russia’s “Beanpole”; Senegal’s “Atlantics”; South Korea’s “Parasite” and Spain’s “Pain and Glory.”

The shortlist was culled from 91 eligible films. The film academy announced nine shortlists Monday in categories including best documentary feature, visual effects and original song.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which will be released on Friday, appears on two shortlists for best original score and visual effects. Also on the visual effects shortlist are the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” and the upcoming musical “Cats.”

No song from “Cats” made the original song shortlist, but two songs from “The Lion King” did: Elton John’s “Never Too Late” and “Spirit” by Beyoncé.

Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 13. The Oscars will be held on Feb 9 in Los Angeles.

(With added inputs from Pinkvilla.com)