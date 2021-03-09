Ranbir Kapoor Tests Covid Positive, Under Home Quarantine, Confirms Mom Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. His mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”

Ranbir Kapoor is under home quarantine and is following all the necessary precautions.

The actor is responding well to the treatment and is doing fine, his mother Neetu Kapoor briefed in the social media post.

Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film "Brahmastra" along with co-star Alia Bhatt.

Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for Covid-19 last year while shooting for her film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.

With PTI inputs

