Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film With Director Luv Ranjan To Release On Republic Day 2023

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the key roles, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will also play pivotal roles in this film.

Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film With Director Luv Ranjan To Release On Republic Day 2023
Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Next To Be Released On Republic Day 2023!

Trending

Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film With Director Luv Ranjan To Release On Republic Day 2023
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T20:09:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 8:09 pm

The next untitled film actors starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has got a release date. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, will release on Republic Day 2023.

 “Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January 2023!” stated an official statement from the makers.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the key roles, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor play pivotal roles in this film. Interestingly, 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will collide with this film.

According to a report in ETimes, the filmmakers are currently in Delhi, where they will begin the final part of filming for this entertaining film in India.

Interestingly, actor Arjun Kapoor had persuaded his father to take up this acting role. 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

A source said, "While the filmmaker had refused the offer, Luv persisted. He asked Arjun Kapoor to convince him and the actor promptly reached out to him, and also got Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi to do the convincing. Eventually, Boney gave in."

This romantic comedy is touted to be a complete entertainer and is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Boney Kapoor Dimple Kapadia Mumbai Film Industry Indian film industry Republic Day Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Breakup: A Timeline Of Their Romance

From 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Marakkar' To 'Kurup' , Period Stories Get Movie Buffs Excited

ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

Dulquer Salman's 'Kurup' Writer Jithin K Jose Says Film Not Glorifying a Murderer

Preity Zinta Becomes Mother of Twins Gia and Jai

Saif Ali Khan Claims He Had Lost 70 per cent Of His Earnings In a Housing Fraud

How Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Release Kickstarted A VFX Revolution In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Shyam Singha Roy' Teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty Starrer Raises Excitement Among Fans

'Shyam Singha Roy' Teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty Starrer Raises Excitement Among Fans

Bollywood’s Recent Obsession With Mythological Films And Period Dramas

Bollywood’s Recent Obsession With Mythological Films And Period Dramas

'India Art Fair' Will Truly Be A Celebration Of Resilience: Jaya Asokan

'India Art Fair' Will Truly Be A Celebration Of Resilience: Jaya Asokan

Is Tom Holland's Spiderman The Best Ever Live Version of The Web-Slinger

Is Tom Holland's Spiderman The Best Ever Live Version of The Web-Slinger

Read More from Outlook

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Outlook Web Bureau / Many Bangladeshis took the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement