Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir and Alia will hold hands on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finale

The finale episode of 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5' will include actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently visited Hyderabad for the poster launch event of their forthcoming film 'Brahmastra.'

Ranbir and Alia will hold hands on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finale
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. | Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Trending

Ranbir and Alia will hold hands on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finale
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T15:08:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 3:08 pm

'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' grand finale will include Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as guests. On Sunday, a promo released by Star Maa's official Twitter account showed the couple entering the stage while holding hands. Bhatt also speaks a few Telugu words.

Director SS Rajamouli was also spotted visiting the platform and discussing his next flick 'RRR.' Interestingly, Bhatt is making her Telugu cinema debut with this flick.

Have a look at the promo video that also features celebs like Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, 'Pushpa' director Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and music-composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Apart from Bhatt and Kapoor, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also expected to participate as guests on the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. As Nagarjuna has bought the Telugu rights to Padukone and Ranveer Singh's '83,' he appears to have asked the couple to promote their film on the program, which would also benefit the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.

The grand finale is slated for December 19. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of the reality show.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Meanwhile, Bhatt and Kapoor, who are dating since 2017, will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s film 'Brahmastra.' Also starring Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia, it is set to release next year on September 9.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation

Abhishek Kapoor Needed A Seasoned Actor For Playing A Trans Woman On 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

The Legend Of Pankaj Tripathi’s Neck: ‘Who Knew One Day People Would Notice Your Neck’s Movement 10 years Ago!’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned By ED Over Panama Paper Leak Case

Raj Kundra Claims He Was Never Involved In Production And Distribution Of Pornography

Kajol Puts Her Powai Apartment Up For Rent At Rs 90,000 Per Month

Biopics Are Just Masala Films Says '420 IPC' Director Manish Gupta

Yearender 2021: ‘Aarya 2’ To ‘Mumbai Diaries’ To ‘Maharani’ – Best Hindi OTT Shows

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayush Mehra: An Actor Gets Immune To Rejection Because They Get Rejected On Their Face

Ayush Mehra: An Actor Gets Immune To Rejection Because They Get Rejected On Their Face

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

'Absolute Sham': Parineeti Chopra Lambasts Reports Of Being A Judge On A Dance Reality Show

'Absolute Sham': Parineeti Chopra Lambasts Reports Of Being A Judge On A Dance Reality Show

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Producer Spills The Beans On Tom Holland And Zendaya's Love Affair

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Producer Spills The Beans On Tom Holland And Zendaya's Love Affair

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Ashwani Sharma / Magsaysay awardee, Ladakh-based innovator Sonam Wangchuk upheld traditional wisdom and social capital as measures against natural disasters at a Climate conference.

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement