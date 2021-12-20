Ranbir and Alia will hold hands on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finale

'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' grand finale will include Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as guests. On Sunday, a promo released by Star Maa's official Twitter account showed the couple entering the stage while holding hands. Bhatt also speaks a few Telugu words.

Director SS Rajamouli was also spotted visiting the platform and discussing his next flick 'RRR.' Interestingly, Bhatt is making her Telugu cinema debut with this flick.

Have a look at the promo video that also features celebs like Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, 'Pushpa' director Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and music-composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Apart from Bhatt and Kapoor, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also expected to participate as guests on the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. As Nagarjuna has bought the Telugu rights to Padukone and Ranveer Singh's '83,' he appears to have asked the couple to promote their film on the program, which would also benefit the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.

The grand finale is slated for December 19. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of the reality show.

Meanwhile, Bhatt and Kapoor, who are dating since 2017, will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s film 'Brahmastra.' Also starring Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia, it is set to release next year on September 9.