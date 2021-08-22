Krishna Shroff doesn’t need a “special day” to celebrate her bond with her elder brother, actor Tiger Shroff. For her, Tiger has been someone who has been more than just an elder brother.

“He is my best friend and my confidante and everything else. He knows about everything that's going on in my life, and he always did, even when were kids and we were growing up. I can talk to him about everything, even my boyfriend you know,” she laughs.

“He is one hundred percent the best person one can have in their life. He has been such an inspiration. Watching him do the things he does, motivated me, especially when I was going through a body transformation stage. It was him who motivated me initially and I will always be grateful for him for that,” she adds.

What makes Tiger a true confidante, as Krishna explains, is the fact that he is a very unassuming human being.

“I think a lot of people think that he has this tough guy image, because of the kind of films he has done. But he is not like that, at all in real life. He is very unassuming, very sweet, non-judgemental and understands a lot of things,” she says.

“I guess what I am trying to say is the fact that he never imposes himself or tries to be you know, like an elder brother. As I said, he understands and supports me in what I want to do. He is like this massive pillar of strength in my life and he always has been like that. I don’t need a day to sort of celebrate with my brother. We are always together, for all the 365 days in a year,” she adds.

But since it is rakhi when brothers get to pamper their sisters and shower them with gifts, Krishna reveals, the tradition is not very different in their family either. “I think I wanted a Minnie copper a long time back because I thought it was the cutest car, ever. But I think I have changed now, and he also knows that,” she explains.

“I am not a very material person. I focus on creating memories and experiences. So, I told him that whenever you want to buy me something, just buy me a ticket to a new destination. He has been doing that and struck true to that. That’s the best thing my older brother can give me, to constantly be able to have new experiences in life, to travel and to meet new people,” she signs off.

