Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out Against Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Raghav Chadha After His Misogynistic Comment

Actress Rakhi Sawant is known to be someone who just wears her heart on her sleeve. She never shies away from calling a spade a spade. She has now slammed Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha for his misogynistic comment.

It so happened that yesterday after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a video on social media, and Chadha reverted on that calling him ‘Rakhi Sawant Of Punjab Politics’. This didn’t go down well with Sawant’s fans who flooded social media with tweets and posts slamming this ‘despicable misogyny. It became the topmost trend last evening and grabbed the attention of the actress herself.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

Sawant also spoke to the media afterwards and said, “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Mr Chadha, aap khud dekhiye aapko mere naam ki zaroorat padd gaye trending mein aane ke liye. Toh aap socho main kaise trending mein rehti hoon (Mr Chadha, you had to use my name to trend on social media. Think, how I trend almost every other day).”

There has been no apology or any comment from Chadha’s side yet on the entire episode.