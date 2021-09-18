Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out Against Aam Aadmi Party Spokesperson Raghav Chadha After His Misogynistic Comment

Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has hit back hard at AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha for his comment comparing cricketer-turned-politician Navjyot Singh Sidhu to her.

Raghav Chadha And Rakhi Sawant | Instagram

2021-09-18T15:18:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 3:18 pm

Actress Rakhi Sawant is known to be someone who just wears her heart on her sleeve. She never shies away from calling a spade a spade. She has now slammed Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha for his misogynistic comment.

It so happened that yesterday after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a video on social media, and Chadha reverted on that calling him ‘Rakhi Sawant Of Punjab Politics’. This didn’t go down well with Sawant’s fans who flooded social media with tweets and posts slamming this ‘despicable misogyny. It became the topmost trend last evening and grabbed the attention of the actress herself.

Sawant also spoke to the media afterwards and said, “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Mr Chadha, aap khud dekhiye aapko mere naam ki zaroorat padd gaye trending mein aane ke liye. Toh aap socho main kaise trending mein rehti hoon (Mr Chadha, you had to use my name to trend on social media. Think, how I trend almost every other day).”

There has been no apology or any comment from Chadha’s side yet on the entire episode.

