﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Gets Ready For Her Wedding

Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Gets Ready For Her Wedding

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to tie the knot for the second time. She will get married to actor Vishagan in January 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 04 February 2019
Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Gets Ready For Her Wedding
Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms her wedding
Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Gets Ready For Her Wedding
outlookindia.com
2019-02-04T15:59:41+0530

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is known for helming films such as "Kochadaiiyaan" and "VIP 2', on Monday said she will tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi.

The wedding is slated to take place here on February 11. "One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya," she tweeted.This will be Soundarya's second marriage. Soundarya had earlier married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and they filed for divorce in 2016 and then got separated. They share a son, Ved.

Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films such as "Baba", "Majaa", "Sandakozhi" and "Sivaji". She made her directorial debut with her father starrer "Kochadaiiyaan". Vishagan, on the other hand, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller "Vanjagar Ulagam".

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Soundarya Rajnikanth India Celebrity Wedding Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Brendon McCullum Announces BBL Retirement
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters