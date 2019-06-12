﻿
Priyanka Chopra To Be Conferred With UNICEF USA Humanitarian Award

The award is named after actor-philanthropist Danny Kaye, who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
Actor Priyanka Chopra will be awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by UNICEF's American chapter at their Snowflake Ball in December.

The award is named after actor-philanthropist Danny Kaye, who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter to express her gratitude on Wednesday.

"So humbled. Thank you @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December!

"My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me. Here's to peace freedom and the right to education #ForEveryChild," Priyanka tweeted.

The actor is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, as a part of which she visited Ethiopia last month.

Priyanka Chopra is known for her contribution to social causes and for being a voice for children's education.

She has been a part of United Nation's global "Girl Up" Campaign and is associated with several NGOs in India to raise awareness about ways to improve the education, health and safety of girl child in India.

(PTI)

