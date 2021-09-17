Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas On His 29th Birthday; Singer Calls Her The Best

Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas On His 29th Birthday; Singer Calls Her The Best

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture from Nick Jonas' birthday celebrations on Thursday. See it here.

Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas On His 29th Birthday; Singer Calls Her The Best
Priyanka Chopra posts pic from Nick Jonas' 29th birthday party amid vintage cars

Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas On His 29th Birthday; Singer Calls Her The Best
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T11:04:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:04 am

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra never leave a chance to express love for her husband Nick Jonas. And as the singer turned 29 on September 16 how can the actress go without making his day super special. Priyanka flew down from London to the US and surprised Nick by throwing him a house party. Nick to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for his leading lady. Sharing a mushy picture, Nick thanked Priyanka for throwing him the surprise party. He wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a romantic photo with her husband, Nick Jonas. The picture saw Priyanka hugging Nick from behind while he kissed her on her cheek. The Quantico actor was wearing a yellow outfit while Nick donned a grey t-shirt and black bottoms. The photo also featured Nick Jonas' birthday decor with a square pole that read "Happy birthday Nick" and several white, silver and golden balloons. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ½."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The former Miss World was earlier in London for the shoot of her upcoming series 'Citadel. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. Priyanka will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

For the unversed, 'The Remember This Tour', the Jonas Brothers' (Nick, his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) eleventh headlining tour, is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Mumbai Bollywood Hollywood Art & Entertainment
