Priyanka Chopra Comments On Nick Jonas' Workout Video, Fans React

Since the actor omitted the 'Jonas' from her surname on Instagram and Twitter, Priyanka Chopra's admirers have been anxious. With a comment on his Instagram picture, the actor has put an end to rumours of her split from husband Nick Jonas.

Jonas is seen working out his biceps in the video with dumbbells in each hand.

"Damn!" said Priyanka promptly, with heart-eyes and heart emojis, I just died in your arms..."

Several of her fans continued to inquire about her marital life. "Why did you exclude husband's surname...pc mam something is wrong," a fan inquired.

"Most women go back to their maiden names even when they're still married," a supporter said in her defense. "Please stay together @nickjonas @priyankachopra," said another. "If that isn't goals, I don't know what is," a fan commented in response to her comment on Nick's post.

Meanwhile, Chopra's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, has also shot off rumours regarding her daughter's marriage failing. She told News18, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Priyanka Chopra is now preparing for the December 22 release of her film, 'The Matrix Resurrections.' Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt also appear in the film.

At their Los Angeles home, Chopra and Jonas recently hosted a star-studded Diwali extravaganza. The duo had danced together and posted videos and photos to Instagram.

Chopra was also present while the Jonas Family Roast for Netflix was being recorded. She was in the audience with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, as well as her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.