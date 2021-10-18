Priyanka Chopra Is Keeping Stress At Bay With Some Scuba Diving Sessions In Spain

Actress Priyanka Chopra frequently takes to social media to give her followers a sneak peek into her life with her Instagram postings. As admirers drool over her on social media, the global celebrity frequently reveals glimpses of her life — both personal and professional – on the app. Continuing on this path, Chopra shared a slew of photos and videos on her Instagram account a little while ago, giving followers a limpid glimpse into her activities from her holiday in Spain.

Chopra took to Instagram to share many photos and videos of herself scuba diving in the seas of Spain. She's there to film her forthcoming web series Citadel. Along with the photos and videos, she wrote, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here! (sic).”

Aside from that, she posted a few photos of her scuba diving adventure on her Instagram stories. Have a look:

On the work front, Chopra is presently filming ‘Citadel’ in Spain, a web series directed by the filmmaker duo of the Russo brothers. Aside from that, she will soon be seen as a co-star with actor Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. In Bollywood, Chopra will make a comeback with actress Katrina Kaif and actress Alia Bhatt in director Farhan Akhtar's next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.