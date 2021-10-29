Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers His Condolence After Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a heart attack on Friday. He was just 46. Many other celebrities have also expressed their condolences to the family via social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” He even shared a picture of the two together.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

According to the hospital's statement, the actor was transported to Vikram Hospital with a diagnosis of heart attack following an ECG performed by a family doctor. According to the hospital, the patient was non-responsive and in cardiac asystole when he arrived at the emergency room.

Puneeth Rajkumar rose to prominence after appearing in a number of blockbuster films. He began performing as a kid and even received a National award for his portrayal as Ramu in the film 'Bettada Hoovu.'