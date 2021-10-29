Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers His Condolence After Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a massive heart attack earlier today. The country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called it a “cruel twist of fate”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers His Condolence After Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise
PM Narendra Modi With The Late Puneeth Rajkumar | twitter.com/narendramodi

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers His Condolence After Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T21:14:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 9:14 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a heart attack on Friday. He was just 46. Many other celebrities have also expressed their condolences to the family via social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” He even shared a picture of the two together.

According to the hospital's statement, the actor was transported to Vikram Hospital with a diagnosis of heart attack following an ECG performed by a family doctor. According to the hospital, the patient was non-responsive and in cardiac asystole when he arrived at the emergency room.

Puneeth Rajkumar rose to prominence after appearing in a number of blockbuster films. He began performing as a kid and even received a National award for his portrayal as Ramu in the film 'Bettada Hoovu.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Puneeth Rajkumar Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Kannada Cinema Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash Fights Back As Housemates Blame Her For Going Hungry On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Tejasswi Prakash Fights Back As Housemates Blame Her For Going Hungry On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Shennaaz Gill Remembers Late Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla With New Song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’

‘Will Do Whatever Mrs. Gandhi Asks, But Mamata Banerjee Is The Real Congress Woman': Nafisa Ali After Joining TMC

Aryan Khan Bail Based On 14 Conditions

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Remembering The 5 Best Movies Of The Power Star

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead

Writer Harman Wadala Wanted To Break Stereotypes Around Punjabis with 'Tabbar'

Writer Harman Wadala Wanted To Break Stereotypes Around Punjabis with 'Tabbar'

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid-19

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dealing With 'Anxiety'; Explains Why He Has Taken 'Sabbatical' From Acting

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dealing With 'Anxiety'; Explains Why He Has Taken 'Sabbatical' From Acting

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, AFG See An Opening

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, AFG See An Opening

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement