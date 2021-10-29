Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died in Bengaluru on Friday (October 29) after suffering from major cardiac arrest. Members of Indian film fraternity took to Twitter to express their shock.

Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed the demised of Puneeth Rajkumar in a statement, which read, " He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more."

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted her condolences, as she wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Actors such as Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Nithiin and many others took to Twitter for the same.

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon.

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don' know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can't be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar rose to fame after working in several blockbuster films. He had started acting as a child artist and had even won a National award for his role of Ramu in the film 'Bettada Hoovu'.

The actor is survived by wife and two daughters. He was 46.