Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in a Bengaluru hospital. | Instagram

Trending

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T16:32:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 4:32 pm

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died in Bengaluru on Friday (October 29) after suffering from major cardiac arrest. Members of Indian film fraternity took to Twitter to express their shock.

Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed the demised of Puneeth Rajkumar in a statement, which read, " He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more."

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted her condolences, as she wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Actors such as Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Nithiin and many others took to Twitter for the same.

Puneeth Rajkumar rose to fame after working in several blockbuster films. He had started acting as a child artist and had even won a National award for his role of Ramu in the film 'Bettada Hoovu'.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The actor is survived by wife and two daughters. He was 46.

 

 

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Puneeth Rajkumar Bengaluru Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Bail Based On 14 Conditions

Aryan Khan Bail Based On 14 Conditions

Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Remembering The 5 Best Movies Of The Power Star

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead

Writer Harman Wadala Wanted To Break Stereotypes Around Punjabis with 'Tabbar'

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dealing With 'Anxiety'; Explains Why He Has Taken 'Sabbatical' From Acting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Konkan Shakti 2021: Joint Naval Exercise Between India and UK

Konkan Shakti 2021: Joint Naval Exercise Between India and UK

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar's Throwback Pic With SRK Goes Viral After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Karan Johar's Throwback Pic With SRK Goes Viral After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Pranav Misshra Explored Spirituality More During Lockdown

Pranav Misshra Explored Spirituality More During Lockdown

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Call It Quits After Two Years Of Dating

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Call It Quits After Two Years Of Dating

As Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Festivities Arrive Early At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

As Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Festivities Arrive Early At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Liton Keeps Going, BAN Need 53 runs Vs WI

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Liton Keeps Going, BAN Need 53 runs Vs WI

Priya Nagi / Follow live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs West Indies here. They are winless after two matches each in T20 World Cup 2021.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement