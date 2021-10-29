Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died in Bengaluru on Friday (October 29) after suffering from major cardiac arrest. Members of Indian film fraternity took to Twitter to express their shock.
Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed the demised of Puneeth Rajkumar in a statement, which read, " He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more."
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted her condolences, as she wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."
Actors such as Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Nithiin and many others took to Twitter for the same.
Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021
Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!
GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021
Heartbroken ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021
Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar
OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #PuneethRajkumar— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021
Shocked, saddened and in loss of words. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/I6thuUN8K1— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 29, 2021
Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021
My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.
Puneeth Rajkumar rose to fame after working in several blockbuster films. He had started acting as a child artist and had even won a National award for his role of Ramu in the film 'Bettada Hoovu'.
The actor is survived by wife and two daughters. He was 46.