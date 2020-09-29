Payal Ghosh Meets Maharashtra Governor, Seeks Justice

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against the filmmaker.

"Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum," Raj Bhavan tweeted.

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be immediately arrested. Union minister Athawale also announced that his party would stage protests if Kashyap isn’t arrested within a week.

Director and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has termed all allegations as “baseless.”

