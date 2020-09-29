September 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Payal Ghosh Meets Maharashtra Governor, Seeks Justice

Payal Ghosh Meets Maharashtra Governor, Seeks Justice

Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, seeks arrest of filmmaker Aurag Kashyap.

PTI 29 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Payal Ghosh Meets Maharashtra Governor, Seeks Justice
Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.
Twitter: @maha_governor
Payal Ghosh Meets Maharashtra Governor, Seeks Justice
outlookindia.com
2020-09-29T15:46:15+05:30
Also read

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against the filmmaker.

"Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum," Raj Bhavan tweeted.

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be immediately arrested. Union minister Athawale also announced that his party would stage protests if Kashyap isn’t arrested within a week.

Director and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has termed all allegations as “baseless.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Andhra Pradesh CM Requests Bharat Ratna For S.P Balasubramanyam

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Anurag Kashyap Ramdas Athawale Maharashtra Bollywood #MeToo #MeToo Movement Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos