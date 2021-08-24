‘Not True, Happy As Common Man’: Sonu Sood Denies Joining Politics, Again!

Actor Sonu Sood has denied rumours which suggested that the he would be joining politics soon. “Not true, I am happy as a common man,” he tweeted in response to a news update on the microblogging platform which suggested that the actor was being considered by the Congress Party in Maharashtra during the upcoming elections in 2022.

Not true,

I am happy as a common man ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ https://t.co/w5665MqAwc — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2021

This is not the first time that the actor has ruled out joining politics. Ever since his social activism was reported by the mainstream media, the actor has been rumoured to join politics several times. However, he has refused to join politics every single time he has been asked.

"I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats," Sood had said in a recent interview.

"If I get into politics, I'll give my 100 per cent. I'll make sure that no one has any problem. I'll solve their problems, I'll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don't have to ask anyone or any party 'what should I do'. I decide and do it on my own will," he had added.

On the work front the actor will be soon seen in ‘Prithviraj’ which also stars actor Akshay Kumar. He will next be seen in Acharya, which also features popular actor Chiranjeevi as the lead.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine