Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Nick Jonas On Wife Priyanka Chopra's Support After 'Spaceman's Failure: 'The Way She Loved Me Through It'

Despite their tight work schedules, 'the Matrix Resurrections' star praised Nick Jonas for 'prioritising' them as a pair. Chopra and Jonas married in 2018 and now share a Los Angeles home.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas | Instagram/ @nickjonas

2021-12-24T12:16:04+05:30
Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 12:16 pm

In a recent video, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas discussed their relationship and 'creating' a marriage together. When Jonas's album 'Spaceman' failed to chart, Chopra, revealed that she was there for him like a rock.

Despite their tight work schedules, 'the Matrix Resurrections' star praised Nick Jonas for 'prioritising' them as a pair. Chopra and Jonas married in 2018 and now share a Los Angeles home.

Speaking in an episode of 'Jonas Brothers: Moments Between The Moments,' Jonas talked about how he fell in love with Chopra and what they had in common at first.: “I used to think that I can just go go go, a million miles a minute. I think the last 18 months have taught me how to slow down a little bit. Actually, enjoy being home. When I met Priyanka and we fell in love, one of the things we connected on early was how ambitious we both were. And focused and driven. How deeply we care about our work.”

Chopra joined in and told Jonas: “You and I are building our marriage based on prioritising ourselves together. And it’s just really amazing to find a partner that prioritises us. Us time.”

Jonas went on to talk about the time when his album 'Spaceman' under-performed and he was heartbroken: “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album'. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot.”

Addressing Chopra, Jonas added: “The effort you made to show me that you were proud of this was big because it was the highlight of that kind of chapter and this year.”

In the video, Chopra explained how she’s been part of the 'Spaceman' journey: “What I think I enjoyed more is that you made this album at home. I saw you work on it and I could listen to it, and I experienced so many of the songs. I think as an artist, that’s the win that your music is so authentic to you and so many people love it. It means so much to so many people.”

Priyanka Chopra recently called out a news report that referred to her as ‘wife of Nick Jonas’ and said: "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'." Chopra stars in the recently released film, 'The Matrix Resurrections.'

Talking about coming on board the film in an interview with Grazia UK, Chopra said: “My family was very excited about it. My husband (Nick Jonas) was most excited about the fact that it was Matrix. It was just really fun. I really fought for it.”

