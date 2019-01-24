Nawazuddin Siddiqui One Of Our Finest Actors, Roars Like A Tiger: Shoojit Sircar

﻿
Film 'Thackeray' portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader, says filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 January 2019
National award-winning director Shoojit Sircar has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui calling him one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry for his performance in the film "Thackeray".

"Film 'Thackeray' portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. Nawazuddin one of our finest actors roars like a tiger," Sircar tweeted on Thursday.

The filmmaker termed the movie on late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, "bold and powerful."

Nawazuddin essays Balasaheb Thackeray in the film, which is scheduled to release on Friday.

Directed by Abhijit Panse and written by politician Sanjay Raut, the film also features actress Amrita Rao as Balasaheb's wife Meenatai.

IANS

