67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Win Big

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush were adjudged the best actor for their roles in “Bhonsle" and "Asuran", respectively while Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in "Manikarnika" and "Panga".

Sushant Singh Raput-starrer "Chhichhore" bagged the ‘best Hindi film’ award.

Malayalam film "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham", directed by Priyadarshan was adjudged the best feature film.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named best director for Hindi film "Bahattar Hoorain" by the National Film Award jury, headed by filmmaker N Chandra, who said they judged the movies "not as gods but as parents".

The award for the best film on social issues went to Marathi film "Anandi Gopal", the Nargis Dutt award for National Integration was given to "Taj Mahal".

Telugu film “Maharshi” was adjudged as the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

The Indira Gandhi award for first film went to Malayalam film "Helen" by Mathukutty Xavier.

(With PTI inputs)

