Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Trailer Released, Fans Make It Trend Within Minutes

Telugu actor Nani released the trailer of his upcoming film, which sees him playing two characters.

Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Trailer Released, Fans Make It Trend Within Minutes
The trailer of Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' released on December 14. | Instagram/nameisnani

Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Trailer Released, Fans Make It Trend Within Minutes
2021-12-14T20:32:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 8:32 pm

The trailer of director Rahul Sankrityan's much awaited film 'Shyam Singh Roy' has increased the excitement amongst fans. It was launched in Warangal by the film's team on Tuesday.

The movie is set in two different time periods. The 2 minute and 51 second long trailer starts with introduction of Nani's character Vasu, a filmmaker. A blow to his head unfolds the character of Shyam Singha Roy in his consciousness.

The trailer, with a strong background score, then introduces Shyam Singha Roy, a communist in the 1970's of Kolkata.

Strong dialogues and strong delivery by Nani has definitely got everyone's hopes high. The trailer also introduces Krithi Shetty as Vasu's love interest, whereas, actress Sai Pallavi is seen as a Devdasi and Shyam Singha Roy's love interest.

Actress Madonna Sebastian is seen playing a lawyer in the film, whereas Rahul Ravindran in seen as Shyam Singha Roy's friend.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the trailer.

The film, which also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Jishu Sen Gupta, Leela Samson, Manish Wadwa, Barun Chanda  amongst others,  is slated to release on December 24.

Outlook Web Bureau Warangal Art & Entertainment
