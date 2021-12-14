Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Trailer Released, Fans Make It Trend Within Minutes

The trailer of director Rahul Sankrityan's much awaited film 'Shyam Singh Roy' has increased the excitement amongst fans. It was launched in Warangal by the film's team on Tuesday.

The movie is set in two different time periods. The 2 minute and 51 second long trailer starts with introduction of Nani's character Vasu, a filmmaker. A blow to his head unfolds the character of Shyam Singha Roy in his consciousness.

This month is going to be a feast for movie lovers and I promise you a great dessert ♥️ 24th — Nani (@NameisNani) December 14, 2021

The trailer, with a strong background score, then introduces Shyam Singha Roy, a communist in the 1970's of Kolkata.

Strong dialogues and strong delivery by Nani has definitely got everyone's hopes high. The trailer also introduces Krithi Shetty as Vasu's love interest, whereas, actress Sai Pallavi is seen as a Devdasi and Shyam Singha Roy's love interest.

Actress Madonna Sebastian is seen playing a lawyer in the film, whereas Rahul Ravindran in seen as Shyam Singha Roy's friend.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the trailer.

#SSRTrailer is interesting. Is it a time travel subject or the guy gets to remember his past life? @Rahul_Sankrityn is known for screenplay dealing with time/space. He plays with the ‘consciousness’ concept. And @NameisNani looks fabulous. Looking forward! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#ShyamSinghaRoy pic.twitter.com/DUrJ8xqdPE — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 14, 2021

The film, which also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Jishu Sen Gupta, Leela Samson, Manish Wadwa, Barun Chanda amongst others, is slated to release on December 24.