Friday, Oct 22, 2021
‘Namaste India’: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Announce Release Date For 'Uncharted’ In India

The makers released a video on Thursday evening, in which Holland and Wahlberg, greeted Indian fans and made the announcement, while releasing a new trailer for their upcoming film.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in the live action movie adaptation of the video game 'Uncharted' | Source: YouTube

2021-10-22T11:16:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:16 am

The live-action movie, ‘Uncharted’, based on the popular video game by the same name, starring Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will release in theatres in India on February 18, next year.

The makers released a video on Thursday evening, in which Holland and Wahlberg, greeted Indian fans and made the announcement, while releasing a new trailer for their upcoming film.

“Namaste India,” says Holland as he went on to introduce the trailer, which was also released in Hindi.

The film will follow the story of a young street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg).

The film will be released in IMAX and 4DX across four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas on February 18, 2022. Ruben Fleischer has directed the movie from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins.

The movie also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. 'Uncharted' is produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

