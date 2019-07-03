Cancer survivor and veteran actor Nafisa Ali has "asked" for work in a recent Instagram post. In the post, which was accompanied by a black-and-white profile photograph, she wrote that she is looking for an "elegant" role in Indian cinema that is fitting for "senior actor".

In another post, closely following this one, she wrote that she felt for the 19-year-old actress Zaira Wasim, who has recently announced her exit from the Indian film industry, as it was adversely affecting her "imaan"(faith). Ali wrote that on reading Wasim's post "she saw herself when she was 20."

In her post asking for work, she wrote: "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to."

In her post, relating to Zaira Wasim, she said that she felt for the young actress.

Zaira Wasim, who shot to fame after her National Award winning role in Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, recently in a public post declared that she has decided to call it quits in the industry, only after three films, as it "threatened" her relationship with her religion. She said that though she has managed to "fit" here, she "does not belong here".

Reacting to this post by Wasim, Ali wrote, "I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim. I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice. It is your freedom, your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by... but if you have a choice, make you sure you think and make the right choice. Because I always look back and say, 'Why did I give in... why did I listen to my father... I should have listened to myself."

Nafisa Ali has worked in old time greats like Junoon and Major Saab, her latest work include films like Guzaarish and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

