TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Held For Shooting, Uploading Porn Videos: Reports

Gehana Vasisth was arrested by Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Sunday, reports claimed

07 February 2021
TV Actress Gehana Vasisth was reportedly arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday for allegedly shooting and uploading porn videos on the internet.

According to news agency ANI, Gehana was arrested by Mumbai Police’s crime branch.

After winning the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012, Gehana explored the entertainment industry and worked in some well-known shows both on TV and on the big screen.

Gehana is well-known for her role in Alt Balaji’s web series ‘Gandii Baat.’ She also played the lead role in the Star Plus TV show ‘Behenein.’

