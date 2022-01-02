Mohit Raina Surprises Fans With Wedding Announcement

Actor Mohit Raina left his fans surprised after he posted pictures from his wedding on social media on Saturday (January 1). The actor introduced his wife Aditi to his fans and asked for everyone's blessings.

Raina, who was last seen in the movie 'Shiddat', never spoke about his personal life or the fact that he was in a relationship with anyone. While the details of his wedding, the venue or his newlywed wife Aditi are still unknown, the couple looked breathtaking gorgeous in the pictures from their special day.

The actor uploaded a total of five pictures from his wedding day, which included a scenic picture from the terrace of the venue, another one from the stage set for the couple and the rest from the mandap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

The two looked very happy and shared some candid moments through these pictures. In a long caption, Raina wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey .Aditi & Mohit."

The actor's post received love and likes from fans in abundance. People from the film industry showered their blessings and gave their best wishes to the newly wed couple.

Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Poorna Patel, Mrunal Thakur, Karishma Kotak were among the thousands of those who flooded Raina's comment section with congratulatory messages.

Raina was also seen last year in the web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.