Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Mahesh Manjrekar Feels Salman Khan Is Lonely And Needs Someone To Come Back Home To

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar speaks up about his close friend actor Salman Khan. The two are coming together with ‘Antim’ later this month.

Salman Khan And Mahesh Manjrekar

2021-11-02T10:30:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:30 am

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar spoke up about his friendship with actor Salman Khan, saying that the actor is 'lonely’. He further stated that, while Salman Khan is surrounded by many loved ones, he does not have a specific person to whom he can return. He went on to say that he had a 'problem' with Salman Khan not yet marrying.

Speaking about Salman Khan with RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Mahesh Majrekar said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can't talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, 'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).' I really want... Tomorrow I want to see Salman's son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to. Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he's lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn't have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person).”

Manjrekar went on to add, “Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. But wo log wahaan se jaake (When they leave from his side), they go to someone. Whom does Salman go to? (His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail) have their own lives na.”

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is the latest collaboration between Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar. Mahesh Manjrekar directed the film, and Salman Khan plays a cop in it. Actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, plays a gangster in the film. It is set to release in theatres on November 26.

