'Anupamaa' Actress Madhavi Gogate Dead

Veteran Marathi actress Madhavi Gogate, who played the role of actress Rupali Ganguly's mother in the show 'Anupamaa', died of Covid-19 on Sunday. She was 58 years old. After contracting the virus, she was admitted to Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital. Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch, her co-stars, paid their respects on social media.

On the show, she played Kanta Joshi, Anupamaa's mother. She just left the show, and veteran actress Savita Prabhune has taken her place. Rupali Ganguly paid her respects to the actress on her Instagram storey. She captioned a photo of Madhavi Gogate, "So much left unsaid..."

The actress' death was also lamented on social media by actress Alpana Buch, who plays Anupamaa's mother-in-law on the show. She posted on her Instagram account, sharing a snapshot of herself she said, "Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...n humor...we will all miss you"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpana Buch (@alpanabuch19)

Colleagues from the showbiz took to their social media, as well, to pay homage to the late actress.

Heart Breaking ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ...

Irrepairable Loss

Veteran Actor and #Anupamaa fame #MadhaviGogate passes away .. RIP ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/UezOm3iisH — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) November 22, 2021

For me you will always be Veena Mom, the part you essayed so effortlessly and beautifully in #KahiinToHoga!! I love you and will always miss you #MadhaviGogate!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 22, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehul Nisar (@mehulnisar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilu Kohli (@nilukohli)

Gogate was also well known for her role in the Marathi film 'Ghanchakkar' alongside actor Ashok Saraf. She recently made her Marathi TV debut with 'Tuza Maza Jamtay'. She has also featured in various Hindi TV serials such as, 'Koi Apna Sa', 'Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha' and 'Kahin Toh Hoga' among others.

With PTI Inputs