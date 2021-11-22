Advertisement
'Anupamaa' Actress Madhavi Gogate Dead

Veteran actress Madhavi Gogate died on Sunday after losing battle to Covid 19. Actors Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch expressed condolences on social media.

Madhavi Gogate, Starrer Of The Film Anupamaa, Passes Away Aged 58 | Instagram/@salilsand

2021-11-22T14:28:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 2:28 pm

Veteran Marathi actress Madhavi Gogate, who played the role of actress Rupali Ganguly's mother in the show 'Anupamaa', died of Covid-19 on Sunday. She was 58 years old. After contracting the virus, she was admitted to Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital. Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch, her co-stars, paid their respects on social media.

On the show, she played Kanta Joshi, Anupamaa's mother. She just left the show, and veteran actress Savita Prabhune has taken her place. Rupali Ganguly paid her respects to the actress on her Instagram storey. She captioned a photo of Madhavi Gogate, "So much left unsaid..."

The actress' death was also lamented on social media by actress Alpana Buch, who plays Anupamaa's mother-in-law on the show. She posted on her Instagram account, sharing a snapshot of herself she said, "Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...n humor...we will all miss you"

 
 
 
Colleagues from the showbiz took to their social media, as well, to pay homage to the late actress.

 
 
 
Gogate  was also well known for her role in the Marathi film 'Ghanchakkar' alongside actor Ashok Saraf. She recently made her Marathi TV debut with 'Tuza Maza Jamtay'. She has also featured in various Hindi TV serials such as, 'Koi Apna Sa', 'Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha' and 'Kahin Toh Hoga' among others.

With PTI Inputs

