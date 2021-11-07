Kristen Stewart Would Love To Play In A Bond Movie

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart would love to star in a 007 movie and has suggested that she could combine the roles of Bond girl and Bond villain. In a recent interview, Stewart said, "I would do a Bond movie, oh yeah! (I would play) the Bond girl who is the bad girl... who is the villain! I could play both parts. I haven't done a baddie, yet. I do like playing the good guy... but maybe I need to cross to the other side."

Stewart explained that she enjoyed the latest Bond movie as it stars her friend Lea Seydoux, with whom she has worked with on the upcoming horror flick 'Crimes of the Future', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 31-year-old actress said: "Lea is one of the coolest people I've ever met."

Meanwhile, Stewart recently confessed that she thinks that she has only made five "really good" films, despite having starred in dozens of projects.

The 'Twilight' star said: "It's a total c***shoot. I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work'."

She also said that there has been some films where she knew during filming that they were not going to be very good.

"I've only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn't fun. The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end," she said.

Stewart has been earning rave reviews, for her performance in the upcoming film, 'Spencer', where Stewart has played the titular role of Princess Diana. While the film is scneduled to release in theatres for the masses, it has been garnering positive reviews at the film festivals, with many critics claiming that Stewart is poised to win the Best Actress Oscar in 2022.