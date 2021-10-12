Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that the most difficult character she has ever played in her entire career, has that been of the unapolgetically bold ‘Pooja aKa Poo, in the popular 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

"There has never been a character on Indian screens where a mainstream actor will be so open and bold. It was way ahead of its time. When we were shooting it 20 years ago, Karan used to tell me that 'This is going to be an iconic character' and I would be like 'Why am I doing this?," she said.

"Even after 20 years every girl remembers Poo or has some connect. It's just the way she carried herself. She was not a typical heroine. It's a difficult role to play... to have that kind of timing and dialogue rather than putting glycerine and crying. I think even I can't do that timing again if I tried getting back to her," she added.

In 2018, while there were some reports that Kareena would be returning to play a character inspired by 'Poo' for a streaming giant, nothing was officially announced.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said Karan Johar would love the idea of making a spin-off on 'Poo' but she would like to remember her character for what it was in the movie.

"Karan and I would love to have a spin-off, he would love the idea. But I think we should remember it for what it was. When people talk about 'Kabhi Khushi...' they talk about Poo and I would like it to remain that way and live with that," the 41-year-old actor said.

(With Inputs From PTI)