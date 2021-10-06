Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

‘Special Ops’ actor Karan Tacker as we know is currently shooting for his next project in the interiors of Jharkhand. The actor keeps his fans updated on his shoot life and shares the behind the scenes and updates on his social media.

While a lot has not been revealed about the project, Tacker went through an injury while shooting an action sequence. The actor took to his social media and shared images of the injury on his leg. Have a look:

Talking about the same Tacker said, “I tripped while doing action and tumbled down, twisted my foot. But I’m back on shoot as I am shooting a big action sequence over 6 days, so can’t afford to rest it I just took some painkillers and (returned) back on set.”

“The worst part is that you forget your pain and just start feeling guilty for holding the production," he added.

Karan also recently shared his new moustache look from Jharkhand, keeping everyone intrigued about his next after ‘Special Ops’. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.